Services for Darletha Ann Clark, 64, widow of Lawrence Clark, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Anna Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Monday. Clark died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Darletha Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription