Darnell 'Goonie' Campbell

Timothy Darnell Campbell, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rosby Glover officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Known by “Darnell,” he was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on October 5, 1970, to Charles Selvester Bowen and Emma Jean Tillman Moxley. He loved fishing and basketball and enjoyed time spent playing gin rummy and the Nintendo Wii. Lovingly nicknamed “Goonie,” he had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh and smile. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his five daughters, Kisha Campbell, Tem’re Canafax (Danny), Lynnea Campbell, Laniya Campbell and Makayla Campbell; brothers, George Campbell (Elizabeth) and James Campbell (Cassandra); and grandmother, Thelma Taul. He was also blessed with four grandchildren and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Daunced Cook, Thomas Clay, George Taul, Corey Wideman, James Samuels, Michael Tillman, Danny Canafax and Sean Hunter. 

In honor of “Goonie,” as he loved wearing sweats, the family welcomes the traditional attire, but encourages you to wear your favorite sweats. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

