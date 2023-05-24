Darran Scott Thomas, 53, Shelbyville, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Survivors include his lifetime friend and wife of 16 years, Donna Thomas of Shelbyville; his children, Tim Sanford (Leeara Cardwell) of Simpsonville, Trinitie Smith of Louisville, Tone Smith, Tiffany Sanford and Sahndrea Bailey, all of Shelbyville and Shaquille Watts of Clarksville, Indiana; and five siblings, Max B. Thomas (Cathy) of Frankfort, June Denise Williams, Debbie Lynn Thomas and Paul A. Thomas, all of Shelbyville and Linda Michelle Thomas of Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Darran Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription