A graveside service for Darrel Lynn Young, 74, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Camp Nelson. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Young died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrel Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

