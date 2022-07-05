A graveside service for Darrel Lynn Young, 74, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Camp Nelson. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Young died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas' family says he had CTE
- Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base
- 2 sets down, Djokovic wins 26th consecutive Wimbledon match
- Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush
- Wimbledon updates | Ons Jabeur advances to 1st GS semifinal
- Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
- Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension
- Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort gets ready for Independence Day fireworks
- SJ Digs: Doctor deems murder suspect is not competent to stand trial
- Capital Cellars: New owners, old legacy
- Marcus: Humane society needs funding for access road to new animal shelter
- I Am Barber Studios: Building community one cut at a time
- Crossing paths: Man flees from officer who was responding to another call
- Daughter charged with assaulting, strangling mother
- Owner puts Rick's White Light Diner on the market
- Guest columnist: Celebrating the life of Sally Everman
- FPD releases identity of man killed in shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Shootings have an impact on our children (17)
- Guest columnists: Ky. families face devastation because of failed energy policies (9)
- Frankfort resident interns for U.S. Sen. McConnell in Washington, D.C. (8)
- Guest columnist: Removing tissue from a woman's body is between her and her doctor (7)
- Letter: Banks are more protected than our children (7)
- Letter: KCDC is invaluable to our community (6)
- Capital Avenue traffic pattern could undergo revamp (6)
- Letter: 'Our founding fathers are horrified' (6)
- Guest columnist: Summer brings a triple threat for those facing hunger (5)
- Marcus stepping down as president of Franklin County Humane Society (5)
- FPD releases identity of man killed in shooting (5)
- Editorial: Keep aquatic center open past Labor Day for lap swimmers, water aerobics (5)
- Editorial: Reducing Capital Avenue to one lane each way is a bad idea (5)
- Guest columnist: Why is the city charging the humane society for a public city street? (5)
- Letter: Gun issue needs action not words (5)
- Letter: 'This is not good governance' (4)
- Letter: Fox News exploits, profits from white racial angst (4)
- Editorial: County, state need to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday (4)
- Letter: 'U.S. Senate works for lobbyists, special interests, personal agendas' (4)
- Letter: Gun control, mass shootings and elephant in the room (4)
- Letter: Accountability, responsibility are missing in today's society (4)
- Ben Mackin: New town, new me ... maybe (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Corporate sense and community do not always equate' (4)
- Guest columnist: Passion for giving back began in high school (4)
- Guest columnist: Distillery won't take responsibility of problems caused by whiskey fungus (4)
- Editorial: Drug overdose fatality report is a sobering wake-up call (4)
- Guest columnist: Avoidable gun violence ... again (4)
- Buffalo Trace text amendment shows up on fiscal court agenda (3)
- Guest columnist: Elected leaders are responsible for their poor decisions (3)
- Frankfort woman charged with assaulting officer (3)
- Planning commission denies request for Duncan Road rezoning (3)
- Decision triggers Kentucky law banning abortion unless woman faces risk of death or serious, permanent harm to a life-sustaining organ (3)
- Letter: Where is Franklin County's growth over last 20 years? (3)
- Letter: Buyer beware of expensive pet meds (3)
- Guest columnists: Ky. school safety model a blueprint for nation (3)
- Letter: Thankful for SCOTUS abortion ruling (3)
- Guest columnist: U.S. Supreme Court finished the job (2)
- Buffalo Trace parent company acquires Hazelwood Demesne Limited (2)
- Frankfort, KSU's unique mascot make it on Jeopardy! (2)
- Franklin County Clerk briefs fiscal court on changes for November general election (2)
- SJ Digs: Leaders discuss consolidating city parks with county (2)
- Kentucky Supreme Court to review monument removal decision (2)
- Guest columnist: A piece of colored cloth (2)
- Guest columnist: More mass shootings — what is the answer? (2)
- Letter: Tell Congress to ensure every child is fed (2)
- Abortions stop at Kentucky clinics after Supreme Court rules (2)
- Frankfort Board of Commissioners considers the city's future with KCDC (2)
- Guest columnist: A father and a child can make a great family (2)
- Kentucky Dems call out Franklin Circuit Court candidate for absence from job (2)
- Editorial: City, county, KCDC need to get on the same page (2)
- Guest columnist: Celebrating the life of Sally Everman (2)
- Chanda Veno: Local boredom-busters that won't break the budget (2)
- FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved (2)
- Man caught breaking into Wendy's with hammer gets taken to the slammer (2)
- Frankfort man reportedly admits to having sex with 15-year-old (2)
- John Arnett: Just floating along (2)
- Ernie Fletcher, Steve Beshear inducted into Recovery Hall of Fame (2)
- Comprehensive plan kick-off meetings planned July 12 and 27 (2)
- City tables resolution to pay for KSU indoor pool study (2)
- Letter: Lawmakers believe they can play God (2)
- KSU names interim president (2)
- Guest columnist: U.S. Postal Service ignoring major postal reform legislation (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Being a dad is a daily exam covering an unwritten textbook' (1)
- FIS board names Satterly as district's next superintendent (1)
- Guest columnist: Transportation funding shouldn't be a political issue (1)
- With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights (1)
- Police charge man with stealing deceased person's cellphone (1)
- Cameron asking Supreme Court to reinstate trigger law (1)
- Do you think traffic pattern changes — such as four-way stops, the addition of crosswalks and reducing the two lanes of traffic to one lane and adding a bike lane — are needed on Capital Avenue? (1)
- FPD: Taser deployed to arrest man following reported domestic violence incident (1)
- CARTOON: Mother Nature stomped by a buffalo (1)
- Letter: Planners would have disproportionate influence on future land use decisions (1)
- City leaders get preview of fiscal year 2023 budget (1)
- Sturm Insurance donates $6,500 to Simon House (1)
- Guest columnist: Keep rainy day fund pedal to the metal (1)
- Guest columnist: Strike three for Buffalo Trace (1)
- City leaders discuss extending aquatic center closing date, Capitol View Park ownership (1)
- Downtown transit center/parking garage gets green light (1)
- Guest columnists: Don't let one Roe replace another (1)
- Local man charged with attempting to murder his son (1)
- Fourth of July fireworks to start around 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4 (1)
- Guest columnists: How can we be productive in crisis moments? (1)
- Guest columnist: Sense of community is lacking in U.S. (1)
- Quammen receives degree from Alabama; named to President's List (1)
- Guest columnist: Legislators should focus on prevention procedures not emergency response procedures (1)
- Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case (1)
- Fiscal Court's recent history with zoning changes (1)
- Guest columnist: America remains the 'shining city on a hill' (1)
- FPB briefs fiscal court on plans for Franklin County broadband expansion (1)
- NWS: Heat index values near 110 expected Tuesday, Wednesday (1)
- PHOTOS: Hundreds attend pro-choice rally on Capitol steps (1)
- PHOTO: Head-on collision sends one to hospital (1)
- Paddle on: Lack of rain causes change of plans for local business (1)
- Crossing paths: Man flees from officer who was responding to another call (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.