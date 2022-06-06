Services for Darrell A. Sisk, 67, will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Sisk died Saturday, June 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Sisk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription