LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Darrell Ernon Burgin, 82, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Burgin died Monday, Oct. 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Burgin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

