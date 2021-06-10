LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Darrell Glenn Waldridge, 62, husband of Pamela Waldridge, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Waldridge died Wednesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Waldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

