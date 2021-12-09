Darrell P. Everman, of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Grayson, Kentucky, passed away on Nov. 6 at the age of 85.

He attended Morehead State University and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2004 from a career in manufacturing.

Survivors include sisters, Gay Washburn, Lexington, and Sandy Allen, Gilbertsville; brother, Don Everman, Grayson, Kentucky; and daughters, Nancy Brownlee, Kelly Everman and Rebecca Everman, Frankfort.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Orra and Iona Everman; siblings; and grandson, Austin Brownlee.

He will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Grayson.

