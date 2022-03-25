Darrell Parker, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Mike Butler officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Darrell was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on November 19, 1957. He was retired from Prestige Delivery where he worked as a service driver. Darrell enjoyed many things such as drawing, Star Trek, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and gardening. He loved many hard rock bands, but most of all, his favorite was King Crimson. 

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Parker; brothers, William F. Parker Sr. and Robert Scott Parker (Billie Jo) both of Frankfort; sisters, Teresa Faye Perry (Doug) of Sebring, Florida and Donna Jane Heltzel (John) of Lawrenceburg; uncle, Simeon Parker (Nancy); his long-time companion, Lucy Aines of Frankfort; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Parker; along with several aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription