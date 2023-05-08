LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Darrell Porter Bunch, 80, husband of Shirley Coulter Bunch, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Bunch died Saturday, May 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Bunch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

