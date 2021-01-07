Darrell Willis, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Darrell was the husband of Marjorie Duncan Doneghy Willis and is also survived by two daughters, Michelle Willis and Jardan Doneghy; two sons, Derrick Whiteside and Ronald Spencer; a sister, Diane Douglas; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mona Willis.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 21, 1944, Darrell was the son of the late Henry Willis and Bertha Hume Willis-Fleming. He attended Rosenwald Elementary and Mayo-Underwood, graduated from Franklin County High School in 1951, and attended Kentucky State University. An Army veteran during the Vietnam War, he served a tour in Germany before going on to work as Branch Manager of Production Operations for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Darrell was a member of the New Direction Social Club and he loved boating, camping, fishing, painting and his collection of exotic fish and reptiles. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Louisville Cardinals and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was proud of his fine collection of Bourbon and other spirits.
The family will hold private services under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
