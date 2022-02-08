Darren Dean Hockensmith, age 49, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at noon with Rev. Anthony Purvis officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Thursday.

Darren was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 30, 1972, to the late Danny Dale Hockensmith and Pamela Jean Purvis Hockensmith. 

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Denise Rose Hockensmith; sons, Skylier Thomas Hockensmith, James Joseph Stewart (Jenny), David Alexander “Alex” Guest (Shyann), Alan Ray Ferguson (Andrea), Danny Dean Hockensmith (Deanna); daughter, Loraina Belle O’Nan; siblings, Floyd A. Hockensmith (Paula), Betty J. Haden (James), and Kristy K. Bishop (Dewey, and Mary J. Groves (Brad); four grandchildren, Jacob Wayne Ferguson, Alexis Marie Stewart, Hunter Marion Gross, and Kaden Lee Gross.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his parental grandparents, Carl and Cathrine Hockensmith; maternal grandparents, James Harrison and Dorthy Quire Purvis; and his nephew, Matthew Dale Bishop.

Serving are pallbearers will be Jeremy Manley, Gary “Too Tall” Goodrich, James Chadwell, Dewey Bishop, Daryl Wayne Ross, and Steven Gross.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

