Graveside services for Darryl Curry, 53, will be noon Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrrodbrothers.com. Curry died Friday, Dec. 9.

To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

