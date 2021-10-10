LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Dauser J. Rutherford, 80, husband of Bonnie Hamilton Rutherford, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Thursday from 5–7 p.m. Rutherford died Saturday at Frankfort Care & Rehabilitation.

