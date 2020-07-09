David Harrison Adams, age 58, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Adams officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Monday. 

David was born in Covington, Kentucky, on Nov. 23, 1961, to the late Harrison Adams and Juanita Sturgill Adams. He was an employee of Montaplast. David was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and enjoyed fishing and traveling in his spare time. 

He is survived by his children, David Adams Jr. and Billy Adams; siblings, Ruby, Danny, Kathy, Ricky, John, Lisa and Mark; and loving companion, Reana Hensley. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Donna, Betty, Nancy and Tommy.

The family request that visitors wear UK blue in support while attending the visitation and service on Monday. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

