David Allen Buffin, 69, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born in Frankfort on March 13, 1950, to the late Charles Bryant and Alice D. Norton Buffin. He was a 1968 graduate of Frankfort High School and retired from General Cable.
He is survived by his children, Amy New (Patrick) and Chad Buffin; grandchildren, Gabe, Noah and Micah, and life partner, Cletis Willis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Haskell B. Buffin.
Per his wishes, no services will be scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.