Services for David Allen Keith, 48, Frankfort, will be noon Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the New Columbus Cemetery, Corinth, Kentucky. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

​David died unexpectedly Tuesday in the emergency room at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was employed with the H.G. Mayes Co., of Frankfort and was of Baptist faith. He loved fishing, enjoyed working on and building motors for racecars. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. David was a friend to all, having never met a stranger.

David was the son of Jane Clemons Keith of Frankfort and the late Lawrence Keith.

Additional survivors include his brothers, Estill (Rachel) Keith, Bobby Dean (LeAnn) Keith; sister, Brenda (Phillip) McKinney, all of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews. 

Pallbearers will be Estill Keith, Bobby Keith, Damon Greer, Phillip McKinney, Brad Green and Charles Wainscott.

