David Allen Richardson

David Allen Richardson, age 52, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

David was born in Frankfort on December 12, 1969, to the late William David Richardson and Delores Ann Rodgers Richardson. He graduated from Frankfort High School and the University of Kentucky where he received his Bachelors Degree in Accounting. David served as a Budget Manager at the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet and as a Certified Public Accountant at Harrod & Associates. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Hiram No. 4

F&AM. David enjoyed photography and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. He will be remembered most for his love and dedication to his wife and children, and the special love that he had for his pets.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bridget Michelle Harris Richardson, and beloved children, Matthew, Noah, Caitlyn, Adam, Allison and Isabell Richardson. He was also blessed with many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Richardson, Noah Richardson, Jamie Dean, Danny Dean, Bobby Rodgers and Charlie Donovan. Honorary pallbearers will be Robin Brewer and David Harrod.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire care team, chaplains, doctors, and nurses at Saint Joseph for the professionalism and compassion shown to David.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Saint Joseph Palliative Care Unit, www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/waystohelp.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home &amp; Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription