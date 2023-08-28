David Bailey

David Allen Bailey, 79, husband of 59 years to Judy Carlton Bailey, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Bailey was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Earl B. and Elinor Watkins Bailey. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and retired from the Kentucky State Government after 31 years of service.

Service information

Aug 30
Visitation
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
11:00AM-3:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Aug 30
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
3:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
