Walter David Bell, age 54, passed away on March 3, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Greenhill Cemetery on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. James Thurman officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.

Bell, Walter OBIT PIC.jpg

David Bell

David was born in Winchester, Kentucky, on September 21, 1967, to the late Walter David Bell Sr., and Barbara Emanuel Bell. He worked at Kentucky State University. He loved playing and watching basketball and was an avid North Carolina fan. He enjoyed listening to music. David especially loved spending time with his beloved granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Robinson Bell; son, Camden Deneé Bell (significant other, Raven Washington); granddaughter, Rayelle Deneé Bell; sister-in-law, Tara Robinson; his beloved dog, Swagston Kusher Bell; and by a host of many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin White, Darrell Jackson, Jonathan Curry, Jonathan Wideman, Glenn Jackson and Charles Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Brennan Robinson, DeWayne Robinson, Craig Chisley and Willie Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in honor of David’s love of pitbulls to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription