David Blankenship, 66, husband of Mary H. Blankenship, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lexington. He was born Nov. 17, 1953, in Lexington to the late Andy B. and Edna Grace Conley Blankenship.
He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Morehead State University, and attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. An Eagle Scout and former Scout Leader with Troop 31, David was a man of many talents with several careers in his lifetime.
He was an ordained minister and member of the Fellowship of Christian Magicians. As a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church, entertaining people of all ages with his gospel illusions was a favorite pastime.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Elinor, Utah; his sons, Andrew (Robin), Frankfort, and John (Glenna), Berea; his sister, Tenny Teresa (Robert) Hogan, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Christian, Beatrix, Lela and Holt; other loving family members; and his longtime friend, Jim Kelley.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at Sand Spring Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will require those in attendance to wear masks.
Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven of Rest in Inez, Kentucky, havenofrestinez.wixsite.com/home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.