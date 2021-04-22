David C. Edwardsen, 73, husband of Alice Edwardsen, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Virginia on September 2, 1947, to the late Charles Henry Edwardsen and Edith Little Edwardsen.

Edwardsen Pic.jpg

David C. Edwardsen

He worked for Bellsouth/ AT&T and retired after 50 years of service. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. 

In addition to his wife Alice, David is survived by his daughter, Meaghen (Maxwell) Angel, Lexington; his sister, Mary Edwardsen, Louisville; his brother, Charles "Robin" (Susan) Edwardsen, Louisville; and his cat, Nicky. 

No services are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Edwardsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription