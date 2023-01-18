David Darnell Abrams, age 80, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Stamping Ground Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Saturday.

David was born in March 24, 1942, to the late Dewey B. Abrams and Davie Ella Lathrem Abrams. He retired after serving many years at Jim Beam.

