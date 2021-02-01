David Darrell Stewart, 71, husband of Rebecca Dale Stewart, was born in Dunbar, West Virginia on March 11, 1949, and passed away on January 26, 2021. He was the son of Ella Garnet King.
He always put family and friends first before himself and touched so many lives during his lifetime and loved his dog, Lenni.
He was in the marines for 11 years, 15 years in the Kentucky Army National Guard and a fishing guide at Kentucky Lake for 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Garnet King; and his brother, Duane King.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dale Stewart; brothers, Johnny (Renate) Stewart, and Clay (Gerri) Stewart; his sons, Darren (Leigh) Stewart, Joshua Stewart, and Clinton (Valerie) Gollihue; his grandchildren, Brandy Redmon, Kashton Stewart, Gabriel Gollihue, Zara Gollihue, and Anna Belle Gollihue; and his great-grandsons, Gavin Hockensmith and Aiden Redmon.
Private service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
Serving as casketbearers will be Darren Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Johnny Stewart, Clay Stewart, Clinton Gollihue, and Gabriel Gollihue. Dewayne Redmon will serve as an honorary casketbearer.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the Kentucky Sheriff Boys Ranch. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
