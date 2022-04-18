David “Dave” C. Pike, 70, husband of Minnie Pike, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 27, 1951, to the late Lillian Owens Pike Mulberry and Chester Pike.

He retired from Frankfort Plant Board and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Dave was a member of Frankfort Community Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing the piano for the church. Dave couldn’t read music, so he played by ear.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his sisters, Wanda (Steve) Parker, Frankfort, and Kathy McDonald, Frankfort; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Jackson.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Steven Willingham officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

