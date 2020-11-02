David Doyle Devers, age 54, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. 

Doyle was born in Frankfort on June 11, 1966, to the late David Devers and Georgia Maxine Hoover Devers. Doyle was a true farmer, spending most of his time farming cattle, as well as tobacco. He worked for over 20 years at the Owen County Stockyards and served as the manager for the last 8 years. 

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kimberly Ann Pircher Devers; children, Ashley Ruschell (Kyle) and David Alan Devers (Chey Warner); and Daniel Terrell, whom he loved like a son. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Weber, Chuck Doane, Earl Weber, Landon Clark, Gary Thornton and Kenny Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Davis, of Holton, Indiana, Ben Stivers and Roy Broyles. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY40601. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

