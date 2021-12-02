Aug. 23, 1956-Dec. 1, 2021

Longtime resident of Frankfort, David Fisher passed away after a long illness on December 1, 2021. He was surrounded by loved ones and left us peacefully. 

David was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Anne Fisher; his brother, Robert Fisher; and his grandson, Merrick Redden.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his sister, Cathie Gillum and her husband, Jack; his brother, Thomas Fisher; as well as his Frankfort family partner Bethanie Adkins; daughters Leah Duvall and Jenna White; and grandchildren, Rhealynn, Lacee, and Lincoln. 

David will be interred at Frankfort Cemetery at a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

