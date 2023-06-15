David Franklin Young, age 79, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023. 

David Franklin Young

Mr. Young was born in Frankfort on April 4, 1944, to the late Franklin Perry Young and Jessie Catherine Burge Young. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

