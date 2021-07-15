William David Games, Jr., 74, was born in Frankfort, KY, on August 14, 1946, and died at Rockledge Memorial Hospital in Rockledge, FL, on December 5, 2020.

David Games.jpg

David Games

David was formerly the Postmaster of Frankfort, KY, and Shelbyville, KY. He also served as President of the National Association of Postmaster of the United States (NAPUS) and on the board of Signature Federal Credit Union (formerly NAPUS FCU) for many years.

He served as Trustee & Deacon at Barefoot Bay Baptist Church until his death. He loved to play sports throughout his life with golf being his first love and love for playing softball for the past 15 years.

David was the beloved father of Michele Games of Barefoot Bay, FL, David Games(Gretchen) of Frankfort KY, and Sheri Games Newsome (Martin) of Georgetown, IN. He had 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pam; his father, William D. (Billy) Games; his mother, Rebecca Maude Games; and his sister, Bonnie Maggart.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Pamela Tillett Games and William David Games, Jr. on July 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Park Hancock Pavilion, 112 Park Ave. (US 460), Frankfort, KY. All family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) of Brevard County, FL, https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1 or to the Barefoot Bay Church Food Pantry, 303 Barefoot Blvd., Barefoot Bay, FL 32976.

