David Gipson Jr.

David Gipson Jr., passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Husband of Heather Gipson, native of Frankfort, he was born on April 4, 1972, to David Gipson Sr. And Deborah Harrod Gipson. David was a superintendent for the City of Frankfort Street Department for many years.  

David was an avid sports fan. Bengals fan, UK basketball and would never miss a UK football game with his father-in-law. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. David liked anything outdoors and was great with the grill. A true family man, David was a wonderful Pappy to his sweet grandbaby, Amelia Rose, whom he spoiled, and enjoyed swimming with his grandbaby whenever she wanted.  

