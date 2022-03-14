David "Hutch" Hutcherson, 65, husband of Emma Jean Hutcherson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, after battling cancer. His body has been donated to Science Care.

A memorial service will be held on April 15, 2022, at the Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

