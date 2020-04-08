LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for David Jackson Toll, 60, husband of Brittany Toll, will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Toll died Monday in Frankfort.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of David Toll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Loretta Lynn's bond with Patsy Cline remains strong
- A path forward: NBA, NHL and MLB tinker with restart options
- Fan sues Woods, caddie, claiming he was pushed 2 years ago
- Brady: It was 'just time' to leave Pats for new challenge
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Doctor's death highlights limits of coronavirus death count
- Rhule: Bridgewater was 'right fit' because he knows offense
- NC State accepts NCAA case referral for independent process
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Two Frankfort gyms cited for allegedly violating closure order are identified
- Updated: Victim of Douglas Avenue house fire identified
- Local order mandates one person per family at grocery stores; stores find their own ways to enforce social distancing
- Western Hills grad, WKU student fully recovered from coronavirus
- Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Franklin County; mayor shares update on supplies and more
- What's in stock at some of Frankfort's grocery stores?
- Four of Franklin County's eight COVID-19 patients have recovered
- Goins being inducted into high school basketball Hall of Fame
- 'Cheers:' Local couple finding creative ways to cure cabin fever
- Inspired by teen's death, bill would require guidelines for police vehicle pursuits
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Beshear is promoting fear by closing businesses, churches (9)
- Steve Stewart: A frank perspective from health care's front lines (7)
- County high schools getting synthetic turf fields (6)
- Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19 (6)
- Letter: Government has decided to protect 'old folks' (6)
- Ask the Mayoral Candidates: What is your assessment of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.? (5)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: Do you support allowing chickens within the city limits? (4)
- Chanda Veno: Toilet paper sales are on a roll (4)
- Letter: Fire Trump, McConnell in November (4)
- U.S. Rep. Barr working with local, state and federal officials on COVID-19 aid (3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.