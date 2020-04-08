LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for David Jackson Toll, 60, husband of Brittany Toll, will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Toll died Monday in Frankfort.

To plant a tree in memory of David Toll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

