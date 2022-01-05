David Johns, of Frankfort, son of Jane Marple Johns, and the late Frankie Johns, was born September 24, 1963, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 9:17 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, in Frankfort. Age: 58

David Johns

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of the Ninth and O Baptist Church in Louisville.

David was a surgical technician for some forty years first at Taylor Regional Hospital and currently at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

He enjoyed, cooking, entertaining, going out with friends and family, and traveling. He always wanted to look proper.

He is survived by two sons, Adam Johns of Campbellsville and Eric Johns of Frankfort; his mother, Jane Johns of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; three brothers and one sister, Todd Johns and wife, Angela of Campbellsville, Kevin Johns and wife, Betty of Smith’s Grove, Mitchell Johns and Melissa Hamilton and husband, Darrell of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; life partner, Roger Barlow of Frankfort; special friend, Sidney Fogle; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Gathering 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home 418 Lebanon Ave., Campbellsville, KY 42718.

To plant a tree in memory of David Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

