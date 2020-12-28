David Lee Hawkins, age 71, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Bondurant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. 

David L. Hawkins

David was born in Frankfort on Aug. 5, 1949, to the late Chester Ball Hawkins and Mary Bernice Gibson Hawkins. He was a retired farmer and forklift operator at Topy Corporation.

David was a Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed gardening and collecting cast iron tractor figurines. He mostly loved being with his family. 

He is survived by his children, Angela Hall, Tammy Cobb, Lillian “Kandee” Terrell, Mark Moore, Shirley Walters and Robin Dean, as well as Cindy Maddox, whom he loved like a daughter. He was also blessed with 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three on the way, who were the light of his life; as well as two brothers, Dennis Hawkins and Freddie Hawkins. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Joyce Hawkins; children, Mary Margaret Hawkins and Robert Moore; and one grandson, Christopher Moore. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Cobb, Craig Turner, Jesse “JJ” Terrell, Daniel Terrell, Michael Parrish and Coleman Constable. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

