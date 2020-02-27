David Lee "Big Dave" Curry

noon Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Phil Case and Will Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m. until service at the funeral home.
Mr. Curry died Tuesday at the University of Kentucky Hospice Unit in Lexington. A native of Frankfort, he spent over 36 years as a foreman at Rand McNally in Versailles. He was a member of Grace Awakening Church.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Cardwell Curry; and parents, Eleanor Buckley and James Vernon Curry.
Survivors include his children, Yolonda (Wayne) Hammond, Frankfort, Kim Young, Versailles, Alison (Wade) Morris and Paul (Missy) Curry, Frankfort; grandsons, David Wayne (Jessica) Hammond, Dylan (Hannah) Curry, Logan (Mariah) Curry, Graham Young and Noah Morris; granddaughters, Lindsey Hammond, Bailey Curry, Addison Morris; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will Wayne Hammond, David Wayne Hammond, Dylan Curry, Logan Curry, Graham Young, Noah Morris, Lindsey Hammond, Bailey Curry, Addison Morris and Wade Morris. Honorary bearers will be Mack Head, Christian Kaumanns, L. D. Harrod, Jeff Hayden, Jackie Sweasey and Scott Leathers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Awakening Church, 360 Cardwell Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
