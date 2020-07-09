A gathering of family and friends for David Lee Fallis, 72, husband of Janet Fallis, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Fallis died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of David Fallis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

