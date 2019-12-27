David Lynn Presley passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. David was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on April 24, 1949, to the late Harless E. and Hazel Mays Presley.
David was a graduate of Boyle County High School.
He is survived by his brothers, John, Bobby (Sharon), Billy (Mary), and Mike (Mary Redmon — deceased); and sisters, Donna Kay Presley White (Steve), all of Frankfort, and Jean Mclver (Larry) of Louisville; a special uncle, Kent Presley of Danville, and special friends, Chuck Riddell and Howard Bebee; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Harless E. and Hazel Mays Presley; brothers, Gene Presley and Donald Wayne Presley; and sister, Patricia Ann Presley Risk.
David worked at the Office Pub and Deli for his brother, John, and was a hairdresser for over 40 years. He loved music, love to cook, tell stories and jokes, and had a passion for antiques. David loved to sit outside on his porch and listen to the creek. David had a love for the elderly and stray cats.
David’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the Office Pub and Deli on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The family welcomes all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in David’s memory to Shriner’s Children Hospital, c/o Oleika Shrine Temple, 326 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.