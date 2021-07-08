David Maguire, 65, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2021. 

He was the son of the late Thomas and Joyce Maguire.

David Maguire pic.jpg

David Maguire

David was a lifelong resident of Frankfort. He was a hard worker whose favorite pastimes were spending time with his dog Buddy and driving through the country roads of Franklin and surrounding counties.  

He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, his love for his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and his big kind heart.

David is survived by his sister, Beth Jennings; brother Larry Maguire (Kathy); sister, Peggy Maguire; nephew, Eric Maguire (Kim); nieces, Lisa Timman (Chris), Stephanie Wood (Chris), Kara Wilbert (Andy); and eleven great-nieces and -nephews, Abby, Tommy, Ruthie, George, Audrey, Olivia, Penelope, Isaac, Wyatt, Ella and Ava; and his best friend fur baby, Buddy. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Foundry in Frankfort from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

