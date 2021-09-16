David P. Murray, 80, of Frankfort, KY, formerly of Albion, MI, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born August 20, 1941, in Albion, MI, the son of Charles and Phyllis (Morgan) Murray.

David was a 1959 graduate of Washington Gardner High School in Albion, MI. He met his wife Janice Wakeley in 1967, and they were married in December 2, 1967, in Ripley, New York. This year would have marked their 54th wedding anniversary.

David worked for 30 years as an independent insurance agent. He began his career with Sentry Insurance before he and his wife purchased the Russell Insurance Agency in 1981. The agency was later known as Murray-Russell Insurance Agency and then Murray-Tymkew Insurance Agency.

David was a dedicated member of the Albion community having served on various committees in the community. He was a longtime member of the Silent Observers for Albion Public Safety. He served as president of the Albion Chamber of Commerce as well as various other positions within the Chamber.

He was very involved with the fundraising efforts that refurbished the Albion Depot, as well as the planning and building of the play structure in Victory Park. He served in various capacities in the Kiwanis Club of Albion, including as the club’s president.

David also spent some time working with Habitat for Humanity in Albion, as well as served on the board of the Gardner House Museum/Albion Historical Society. He was an avid photographer and showed his artwork in various art fairs like, the Festival of the Forks Art Fair, the Marshall Home Tour, the Marshall Garden Tour and the Crane Fest.

David loved to be outdoors taking pictures of landscapes, birds, wildlife, Kentucky thoroughbreds, and old abandoned buildings. He also spent 15 years filming football games for the Albion High School and the Albion College football teams.

David attended First Baptist Church of Albion as a boy and later attended Caring Community Church in Albion and Westwinds Community Church in Jackson.

Upon moving to Kentucky, he attended The Point Community Church in Frankfort, KY.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Phyllis Murray; his brother, Timothy Murray; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Murray; daughters, Megan Murray and Ann Murray, all of Frankfort, KY; his sister, Barbara (Nelson) Espinoza of Albion; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Murray of Albion; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Point Community Church, 1142 Holmes St., Frankfort, KY.

