David Nash "Hutch" Hutcherson, 65, husband of Emma Jean Hutcherson, died on Friday, March 10, at his home after battling cancer. A memorial service will be held on April 15 at the Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church, 113 Dogwood Drive, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at noon with Pastor Michael Seidenfaden officiating.

David Nash Hutcherson

David was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky, on January 16,1957, to the late Luther Jennings Hutcherson and Mae Jewell Harrod Smith, but lived most all his life in Franklin County, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and a master electrician by trade. David's favorite pastime by far was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, which he loved very much, and his loyal dogs, Poncho and Lucy. He loved working in his garden and watching the many birds that came to his feeders.

David was preceded in death by his father, Luther Jennings Hutcherson; his mother, Mae Jewell Harrod Smith; and his brother, Joe Gaines (Renee).

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Emma Jean; daughter, Amanda Jo Murphy (Shane); son, David Jennings Hutcherson; brothers, Luther C. Hutcherson (Susan) Dr. Scott Nash (Dawn), and Billy George Smith (Becky); sisters, Ceresa Clarke (Wayne), Chauna Ann   Smith Ginter (Dale), and Alice May Rorke; and his granddaughters, Briana, Mackenzie, Emma, Kaelyn, and Mary Murphy.

David always had a big heart for rescue animals and for little children he saw in the hospital who were battling cancer. Therefore, expressions of sympathy are suggested to the anewleash.org or childrenscancer.org.

