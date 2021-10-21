David V. Oerther, 71, of Frankfort, KY, passed away Oct 14, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he was patient. Born on November 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Vincent A. and Edythe (Darnell) Oerther.

He was a 1967 graduate of Good Shepherd High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He owned his own insurance business for many years.

David enjoyed his many trips to Jamaica, Cuba, and the Virgin Islands.

Surviving is his sister, Martha (Oerther) Weida, wife of George F. Weida, Pennsylvania; two nephews, and one niece.

As he wished, there will be no services.

Care Cremation, Lexington, KY, is entrusted with the arrangements.

