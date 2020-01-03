David Patrick Bryan, 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side in his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
He was born Nov.13, 1947, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He is the son of Mary Helen and Dick Bryan. He graduated from Good Shepherd Grade School and Franklin County High School.
David is survived by his wife Laurie; and three children Jason, Corey and Melody; six grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lee Hodgkin of Frankfort, Kentucky.
His great love was his music. He was an accomplished singer, songwriter and performer who had entertained audiences all over the world. David always gave 100% effort no matter the endeavor. He taught his family never to judge anyone, to always honor your word and treat everyone with respect.
To view his video life tribute, simply go to Brown Wynne funeral home on St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh, North Carolina, and search for David Patrick Bryan.