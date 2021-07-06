David Lee Pollard, age 73, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Private services will be held. 

Mr. Pollard was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 6, 1948, to the late Ira Pollard and Isabelle Lynn Dean. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from Mondelez International, Inc. 

David Pollard pic.jpg

David Pollard

He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Meyers Pollard; children, Meredith Goodin and Jason Pollard; grandchildren, David James “DJ” Pollard, Ashlynn Pollard, Mercedes Gonzalez-Pollard, and Alexia Gonzalez-Pollard; and siblings, Brenda Davis and Vernie Horton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

