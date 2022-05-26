Services for David R. Abbott, 62, husband of Manerva Noble Abbott, will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Abbott died Thursday, May 26, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of David Abbott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

