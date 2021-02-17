David S Rogers.jpg

David S. Rogers

David S. Rogers, age 77, passed away on February 16, 2021. Born March 3, 1943, to the late Cecil Warren Rogers and Sarah Stigers Rogers.

He was survived by his loving wife, Brenda Joyce Rogers. For 57 years they shared a wonderful life together.

They had one daughter, Terri Rogers Stamper; two granddaughters, Cassidy Nicole Rogers Stamper and Courtney Alexis Rogers Stamper, who were the love of his life. 

He loved motorcycles and being around his family and friends. Rest in peace my loved one — go ride the bull calf. 

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription