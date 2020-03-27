David Scott Owens, 62, of Frankfort, died Wednesday at his home. A native of Frankfort he was a supervisor with Frankfort Habilitation and a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ.

David loved cars, his dog and his family members. He will be deeply missed by his brother, Tom (Cora) Owens; sister, Donna (Steve) White; and nephews, Adam Owens, Tyler Owens, Donald Hughes and Jody Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Rose Elizabeth Owens.

Due to the current ongoing health crisis, private services are being planned at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.

