David Scott Owens, 62, died at home Wednesday. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of David Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription