David Walter Johnson, age 64, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Jack and Marianna Johnson.
A Frankfort native, he was a 1974 graduate of Frankfort High School. He was a retired security officer for Kentucky State Police and Kentucky History Museum. He was a member of Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM and he attended Holly Hill Church of Christ.
He is survived by his brother, Dan Johnson (Heather) of Frankfort.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Jonathan Germany officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Lefler, David Sandidge, Seth Gyr, Tanner Gyr, Ron Gyr and George Kendrick.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.