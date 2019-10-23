David Wayne Chisley, 64, of Frankfort, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
David was the father of Davielynn and Jessica (Danville); and the brother of Leslie Chisley. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Leslie Chisley and Mildred Jones Chisley; sisters, Georgia Ann Morgan and Ruth Jeanette Allman; and brother, Craig Norwood Chisley Sr.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Word of Faith Apostolic Church, 18 Reilly Road, Frankfort. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery, East Main Street, Frankfort.