LAWRENCEBURG — No services for David Wayne Fetherolf, 88, husband of Brenda Fetherolf, are scheduled. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fetherolf died Wednesday, July 5.

To plant a tree in memory of David Fetherolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

